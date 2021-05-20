It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of ALLEN JACK LONG, 73, on May 18, 2021. Jack was a husband, father, grandfather and friend to many who loved him and will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Andy and Ina Long; and sister, Kathy Walker.
He leaves behind his wife of twenty-one years, Sandy Monk Long; daughter, Jackie Brouwer (Ron) of Louisa, Virginia; sons, Andy Long (Jennifer) of Dunbar, Bob Long (Janetta) of St. Albans; grandchildren, T. K. Hunter, Destiny, Parker and Jaden Long.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with his brother-in-law, Mark Kilburn officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 21st at the funeral home. In keeping with Jack's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
