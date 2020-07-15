ALLEN JUSTICE, 57, of Spencer, died July 12, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, after a brief illness. Allen left his family with specific directions to be cremated. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. His ashes will be buried on his family farm.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Leadmon, Calvin - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Livingston, Patsy - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Morrone Jr., George - 6:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
Nearhoof, David - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Citadel Church, Charleston.
Randolph, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sanders, Nicki - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Tallman, Arline - 1 p.m., Talbott Funeral Home, Belington.
Webb, Clifford - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley.