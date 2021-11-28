Allen Lee (Bo) Tyree Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALLEN LEE (BO) TYREE, 67, of Elkview, WV went to be with the Lord.He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School. Allen retired from O. V. Smith and Son, he loved hunting and fishing.Allen was preceded in death by his parents; Virgil and Hazel Tyree, brothers; Gilbert, David Timmy, and one sister Ann Browning.He is survived by his wife Gail, three brothers; Kermit (JoAnn) Ruben (Betty) and Paul (Pat) and many nephews, and nieces.A private service was held.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Allen Lee David Timmy Gail Wv Parents Ruben Ann Browning Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests