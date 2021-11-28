Thank you for Reading.

ALLEN LEE (BO) TYREE, 67, of Elkview, WV went to be with the Lord.

He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School. Allen retired from O. V. Smith and Son, he loved hunting and fishing.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; Virgil and Hazel Tyree, brothers; Gilbert, David Timmy, and one sister Ann Browning.

He is survived by his wife Gail, three brothers; Kermit (JoAnn) Ruben (Betty) and Paul (Pat) and many nephews, and nieces.

A private service was held.

