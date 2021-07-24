ALLEN LEE WEST, 77 of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at home December 21, 2020 after a brief battle with advanced stage cancer. He was lovingly cared for in his final days by his wife of 52 years, Janie (Lowery) West and his daughter Allison (West) Westerman.
The original obituary was published on December 26 - 27th. At the time of Allen's death, the family was not able to have a memorial celebration of life due to Covid-19.
The family will be holding a celebration of Allen's life on Saturday, July 31st at 5 p.m., at Edgewood Country Club 1600 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, WV.
The family welcomes everyone who knew Allen to come and share in a celebration of a life well lived.