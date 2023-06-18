ALLEN LYNN TETRICK, 76, of Millwood, West Virginia, peacefully passed away on June 9, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children.
Allen was born on November 4, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV to Edgar and Mary Lou Tetrick (Davis). He was a 1964 graduate of South Charleston High School and attended West Virginia State College for two years where he studied drafting. Allen enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967, served in the Vietnam War and earned the rank of sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Allen was perhaps best known as the long-time owner of Tetrick's Showcase Jewelers. He opened the store in 1979 with his then wife, Tootie, and later, he and his current wife, Constance, sold the store in Ravenswood in 2015. In his retirement, Allen became very involved with the VFW Post 5501 in Ripley, WV where until his death, he served as the post quartermaster. He took great pride in founding what is now known as the Jackson County Hunting for Heroes Golf Tournament.
Allen was an avid and talented golfer. Allen played on the West Virginia State College team, played in several state amateur matches, placed or won in countless tournaments and was a two-time Greenhills Country Club champion. Allen was active in many local and state organizations such as the Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Independent Jewelers Association, West Virginia Retail Jewelers Association, high school golf coach and most recently, served on the board of First Federal Savings and Loan.
Allen is survived by his devoted wife, Constance Tetrick, his two children, Kellie Tetrick (Chip Attig) of Hockessin, DE and Clay Tetrick (Krista) of Chester, VA and his two grandsons, Thomas and Chase Tetrick. Allen is also survived by two brothers, Gary Eavenson of Rock Hill, SC and Doug Eavenson (Susie) of Proctorville, OH, two step-children, Mikala Moller (Adam Branch) of Fort Mill, SC and John Hamric (Heather) of Westerville, OH and four step grandchildren. Along with his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Edgar Tetrick II (Barbara) of Bostic, NC.
A military funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., on June 30 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VFW Post 5501.