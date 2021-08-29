Allen Patrick Carey Carey

Born November 12,1936 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, ALLEN PATRICK CAREY (PAT) died peacefully in his sleep August 17, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife Pixie who never left his side during the last few days as well as his daughters Debbie, Diana and Becki Jo and his son-in-law Parris Pope.
Allen and Eileen Carey raised their four children with a strict Catholic upbringing. Pat was an altar boy at St. Patrick Catholic Church where he also attended grade school. He was a member of the graduating class of 1955 of Bellefontaine High School where he played football and basketball. After high school, he briefly attended Miami University of Ohio. Pat left college to work at Westinghouse, then Rockwell Industries, followed by New York Central Railroad as a brakeman and an engineer. Just after he volunteered to serve in the army in 1958, he met the love of his life Sharon Fay whom he called Pixie after the stylish haircut she sported at the time. He was stationed at Fort Benning for boot camp.
Pat and Pixie were married on April 18th, 1959, shortly afterwards he was deployed to Germany; Pixie followed. While in Germany, Pat was a member of the golf team that captured the 3rd Infantry Division Golf tournament in Berlin. After two years, he and Pixie returned to the states and Pat worked as an assistant pro at Walnut Hills Country Club. There he met Dave Daniels who would later become his business partner in insurance and lifelong friend. Pat and Pixie raised their children in Charleston, West Virginia and when he retired, moved to West Palm Beach, Florida.
Pat was an avid golfer (at one time boasting a 6 handicap) with three hole in ones to his credit. He enjoyed betting on football games and playing gin with his friends. Every morning he read the paper, then watch Stephen A on ESPN. He loved sweets which consisted of candy, cookies, and ice cream. There were always candy wrappers around his chair where he watched sports.
Pat is survived by his wife Pixie Carey, daughters Debbie Gill, Diana (Parris) Pope, Becki Jo (Barry) Sowers, granddaughters Carey Pope, Madison Sowers, Grace Pope and Emmy Sowers, brother Mike Carey and sister Elaine Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Eileen and his brother Tim Carey.
Pat will forever be the hero to his girls and the devoted husband to his wife Pixie. 'Daddy's the Greatest" is what he would say every night when he would stand in the hallway of our bedroom doors in Charleston to say good night. We will miss every moment we shared with him!
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: Mustard Seed Communities USA
29 Janes Avenue Medfield, MA 02052 or mustardseed.com/patcarey