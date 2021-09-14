Allen R. Billings

ALLEN R. "AL" BILLINGS, 77 a long time resident of Cross Lanes passed away on September 8, 2021 due to a long term illness. His passion in life was coaching baseball which started when he was only 17 years old. He coached little league baseball for many years before transitioning to Poca and Nitro High School as head baseball Coach. He loved his players and always wanted to make a positive impact on their lives. Special thanks to Poca High School for naming their baseball field after him. Al also loved Mountaineer football and basketball and especially enjoyed spending weekends at Mountaineer field with his friends and family. Anyone that knew Al, knew that he valued his family and friends more than anything.
In addition to his parents, Willie and Cora Tilley Billings, he was predeceased by his twelve brothers and sisters and survived by his older brother, Alvin Billings of Puryear, Tennessee. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Short Billings; Three loving children, Jeff Billings and his wife Martha of Villa Park, California, Stephanie Billings Simpkins of Kanawha City, West Virginia, and Jamie Billings and his wife Amber of Denver, North Carolina. Survivors also include his grandchildren Jarred Simpkins, Reiley Simpkins, Lucas Simpkins, Bowen Billings, Brynleigh Billings, Cruz Billings and Carlo Billings.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love, prayers and support we have received. Our heartfelt thanks to Mary Ann's brother, sisters and in laws for all their help and compassion during this difficult time. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Al's honor to St. Judes Children's Hospital and CAMC Hospice.