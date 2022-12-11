ALLEN RAY HARPER, 64, of Given, WV passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. He attended Stonewall Jackson and Sissonville High Schools. In his younger years, he unloaded produce at the Kroger Warehouse in Kanawha City and then was employed at NGK/NTK in Sissonville. Allen loved the outdoors, sitting on his porch with his beloved dog Chance, and spending time with his family and friends. Allen was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Allen, and his parents, Bruce and Joan Harper. Surviving him are his wife, Carolyn; sons, Joe (Sydney) of Ripley, Corey Agosti of Ripley; six grandchildren, Bruce, Evan, Vivian, Kaydence, Katalina and Pheniox; sister, Sherry Pauley (Jimmy); brothers, Joe Harper (Tammy) and Gary Harper. Allen also leaves behind many who cherished him.
Special thanks go to Gary Wratchford for being there by Allen's side for all his needs, Lori from Hospice and everyone who has supported and helped with his care.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Young officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the services, also at the Funeral Home.