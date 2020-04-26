ALLEN RAY MONTGOMERY, 60, of Scott Depot, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, following a short illness.
Allen was born in Stanley, N.D., to the late Jack Montgomery and Allene Montgomery. He received his Bachelor's of Business Administration in Finance and Master's of Professional Accountancy from Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan. He held positions as a self-employed accountant, Graduate Assistant at Louisiana Tech University, Lecturer for Wichita State University, raised greyhounds and worked as a realtor over the years. He was a member of MENSA and an avid bowler. Allen got his start in teaching at Mulvane High School where he would teach his High School Algebra class while his teacher would sit in the back of the classroom.
Allen made his way to West Virginia in 2010 to accept a position as Program Coordinator for the Accounting and Finance Degree Programs at Kanawha Valley Community and Technical College, now known as BridgeValley Community and Technical College, a position he held at the time of his death. He served on various Faculty and College-wide Committees, most recently and notably serving on Faculty Senate. Allen was also the Faculty Advisor to Phi Beta Lambda (PBL), the collegiate division of Future Business Leaders of America.
Allen worked tirelessly for his students and the college. He was a great instructor and mentor to his students. He made a difference in their lives, helping them live up to their potential and reach their desired goals, whether it was employment or continuing education. As an Advisor to PBL, Allen would travel great distances to support and cheer on his students as they competed at National Conventions. No matter how far the drive, how long the flight, or even a record Uber trip, Allen would be there to support and encourage students as they competed for national recognition, which they often won. His current and former students knew he was only a phone call away to provide help and advice, or just lend a listening ear.
Allen was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, especially around Christmas time with his gag gifts that often required much thought to figure out. His colleagues, along with his close friends from Krogers, would describe him as kind, compassionate, thoughtful and respectful, available to listen to your vent, send you a rose on a special occasion, or provide you with pizza so you had dinner before your night class. He was often referred to as the "Night Shift," teaching late afternoon, evening, and weekend classes. Allen's passing has left a void in our hearts that cannot be filled but his spirit, one of compassion, kindness, caring and thoughtfulness, can live on in us and we can pass that to others.
Allen is survived by his loving companion, Laura Hayes of Scott Depot; his mother, Allene Montgomery of Houston, Texas; sisters, Lyndia McFadden (Robert) of Katy, Texas, and Marsha Montgomery of Houston, Texas; nieces, Caryl Forsberg of Katy, Texas, and Melany Reynolds of Phoenix, Ariz.; and nephew, Anthony Owings, of Katy, Texas. Stepchildren Tracy Hibbs and Darryl Hall of Wichita, Kansas, also survive him.
Allen will by laid to rest in Carmen Nelson Bostick Cemetery in Tomball, Texas. Cypress - Fairbanks Funeral Home, Houston, Texas, is in charge of all the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Allen's memory to Allen Montgomery PBL Scholarship, South Charleston PBL Chapter, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston, WV 25303.