Allen Shumaker

ALLEN RAY SHUMAKER 71, of Belle passed away January 21, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was a retired appliance repair man.
Surviving are his son, Chris Shumaker (Nina); daughters, Shawna Fisher and Amanda Shumaker all of Dunbar; brother, John Shumaker of Shrewsbury; sisters, Linda Hatfield and Sharon Shumaker Bowen both of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kayla Fisher, Bryce, Austin, Nahla and Josie Shumaker, Cierra and Savannah Pourfarhadi, and Hailo Wright; great granddaughter, Ellie Buckley.
In keeping with Allen's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
