PASTOR ALLEN WAYNE STEWART, 66, of Elkview went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
Allen was a loving father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved dearly. Allen was the Pastor of Way of the Cross Church on Wills Creek, where he did what he enjoyed most, sharing the gospel to everyone he came in contact with.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Ellen Lynn Stewart; parents, Howard, and Glenda Stewart; as well as sister, Alice Marie Stewart Riggs.
Allen is survived by his sons, Matthew (Carolyn) Stewart, and Joseph Stewart; brother, Robert (Camilla) Stewart; sister Lynn (Brandon) Arnold; grandchildren, James, Cara, Joseph, Jeremiah, Mattison, and seven great-grandchildren, nephew and several nieces; along with step mother; Sherry Stewart, and mother in law Velma Riggs.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, September 18, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Chuck Hager officiating. Burial will follow at the Stewart Cemetery, Wills Creek.
A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Friday, September 18, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.