ALICE M BARTLEY passed away on April 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center after a short illness. She was a retired teacher and, for the past forty-eight tax seasons she worked as a tax professional in the Milton and Hurricane offices of H & R Block. She had been involved in the credit union movement for more forty years and did book keeping for more than fifty years.
Her parents were the late Ralph Griffin and Glenna Hoskins. She is survived by her husband of over 56 years, William (Bill) D. Bartley, her brother Thomas Griffin of Austin, Texas and several cousins.
Visitation will be 6 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday April 6th with services at Allen Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 followed by a graveside service at Valley View Cemetery.