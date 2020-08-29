AMANDA LEE BROWNING. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Amanda received her angel wings. Everyone she came in contact with fell in love with her. She had a beautiful smile and her laughter was infectious. We love and are going to miss her so much.
She leaves behind her parents Vernon and Cecelia Browning Jr.; brothers, Matthew (Lori) of Culloden and Eric of Huntington; Grandparents, Skip and Carrie Browning of Scott Depot; niece Natalie Browning of Culloden; Aunts, Jean (Dick) Kirby of Indianapolis, IN., Vivian Roberts of Beaufort, SC., Ruth Koontz of Culloden, Pat Kitsmiller of Mulberry, FL., Carolyn (Gene) Parsons of Red House, Debbie (Mike) Bass of St. Albans, Sandra (Billy) Arthur of Milton Mary Ashby of Charleston, Verna (Kevin) Coll of Tornado.
Funeral service will be 11:00 Monday, August 31, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Sunday at Allen Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Please follow the Covid19 guidelines.