Archie Lewis Oxley
Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
ARCHIE LEWIS OXLEY, 85, of Hurricane died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Teays Valley Hospital after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Garnet Oxley, sisters, Madeline Oxley and Lula Bell Oxley.

Surviving are his wife, Lillian Oxley, daughter, Deborah Oxley and son, Bart Oxley all of Hurricane.

Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Mallory officiating. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.