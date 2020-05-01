AUDREY FAYE CYRUS 86, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2020, at Genesis Health Care Putnam Center of natural causes.
She was born September 30, 1933, to the late Ethel and Elza Barringer in Meigs County, Ohio. She graduated from St. Albans High School, then went to nursing school where she became an LPN and worked her entire career at Thomas Memorial Hospital, retiring after 30 years' service. She was highly active in the Licensed Practical Nurse Association for many years.
She was a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by sisters Viola Marie Barringer, Genevieve Carol Racer of Scott Depot, Alma Francis McCallister of Hurricane, and her brother, Donovan William Barringer of Hurricane.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William McKinley Goode of Hurricane, and her second husband, George Arnold Cyrus of Hurricane.
She is survived by her son, Harold Gregory Barringer (Barbara) of Culloden; two grandchildren and four great - grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Sylvia Hodges of Hurricane and Judith Ann Scisciani of Mesa, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is also survived by her stepchildren, special caretaker Tony Cyrus (Pam) of Hurricane, Eddie Cyrus (Sharon), Jim Cyrus (Kim), Diana Torman (Carl), Carol Rife, and several step grandchildren.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Genesis Health Care Putnam Center for their loving and Professional care for Audrey.
Due to the Health Crisis, there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service for family at a later date.
Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is assisting the family with final arrangements.