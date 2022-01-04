Barbara Ann Knuckles

Allen Funeral Home
BARBARA ANN (MALLORY) KNUCKLES, 91, of Hurricane WV, went to be with our Lord and Savior December 30, 2021. She was born April 19, 1930 in South Charleston WV. She passes from complications due to a fall.
She was a Christian and a faithful member of Teays Valley Baptist Church for 44 plus years. Barbara served her church in many ways including singing in the choir which she loved. Throughout her lifetime she achieved many titles, Barbara was the matriarch of her family whom she loved dearly. She was well known in town for her hotdog sauce. There are many residents in Hurricane who remember going to Barbs Hotdogs. Barbara and her husband John also worked at and helped manage Western Hills Golf Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Mallory and Gladys Cobbs Mallory, her husband John Knuckles, brothers Clark, Hubert, Frankie, Bob and Jim Mallory. Sisters Betty Knuckles, Juanita Clark, Exie McCune, June Rigsby and Greta Mallory. Children John Edward Jr. baby boy Knuckles, Doris Johnson and Joyce Macleery, Grandchildren Rusty, Glen, Johnny, Barbie and Sherri.
Left to carry on her legacy are her children, Carolyn Osborn of Hurricane, Sandra (Larry) Kirby of Culloden, Jeff (Debbie) Knuckles of Ripley, Mark (Kathy) Knuckles of Hurricane. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Also her brother Forrest Mallory of South Charleston.
The family would like to thank Teays Valley Baptist Church for the years of fellowship, support, and love to Barbara and all of her family. Especially Pastor John and Margurite Smith, Mildred Blake, Tama Sanders, Janice Aliff, Steve and Joyce Cook. We also want to thank all of the staff at CAMC General in SICU for the care and support they showed us.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor John D. Smith officiating and Visitation will be from noon til 1 p.m. prior to the service.