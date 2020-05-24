Barry Joseph Johnson

Barry Joseph Johnson
BARRY JOSEPH JOHNSON, 71, of Hurricane, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020, at home.

He was the son of the late Denver and Pearl White Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife Eliza May Johnson and granddaughter Riley Johnson and sister Brenda Johnson.

He was retired from South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing plant.

He is survived by daughters, Joyce Damron and Lisa Runion and son Joseph (Paula) Johnson all of Hurricane and Brandon (Shawnna) of St. Albans. 9 Grandchildren and 6 Step Siblings.

Graveside service will be 12 noon on Wednesday, May 27, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, with Elder Harold Johnson officiating.

Allen Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.

