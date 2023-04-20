Thank you for Reading.

BELMA LORETTA SOWARDS, 79, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born March 19, 1944, to the late Rondall C Hinkley and Belma M. Hinkley Finch. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Roberta (Dolly) Stowers and Ruby Weddington and is survived by her brother G. E. Clay Hinkley and sister Lilly Roberts

Loretta was a lifelong resident of Hurricane, in her younger years she worked at local Restaurants in the Putnam and Kanawha Counties including the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course where she made many friends. She had a very private lifestyle and enjoyed being her own boss started a business cleaning private homes and doing some pet sitting. She enjoyed pets but never wanted any of her own. However, if saw a stray dog she always had a treat for it. She had a caring way about her, she took care of her Dad and Mother in their elder years and her sister Ruby.

