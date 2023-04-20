Allen Funeral Home
BELMA LORETTA SOWARDS, 79, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born March 19, 1944, to the late Rondall C Hinkley and Belma M. Hinkley Finch. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Roberta (Dolly) Stowers and Ruby Weddington and is survived by her brother G. E. Clay Hinkley and sister Lilly Roberts
Loretta was a lifelong resident of Hurricane, in her younger years she worked at local Restaurants in the Putnam and Kanawha Counties including the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course where she made many friends. She had a very private lifestyle and enjoyed being her own boss started a business cleaning private homes and doing some pet sitting. She enjoyed pets but never wanted any of her own. However, if saw a stray dog she always had a treat for it. She had a caring way about her, she took care of her Dad and Mother in their elder years and her sister Ruby.
She loved her brother Clay very much but Lilly on the other hand was just to Bossy and she let her know it. Her friend Gayle was so helpful getting extra help for this she needed. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friend Arlene and going over to Pats sitting on her porch and talking and really enjoyed when JoAnn and Coy would bring her those chocolate brownies and shared them sparingly. She loved all her Nieces and Nephews their families.
Loretta went to church at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane on the property where she was raised as a youngster. She knew many people in the growing community.
The family would like to thank the special Nurses and Staff of Kanawha Hospice and her special friends Arlene and Victoria.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 til 2 prior to the service.