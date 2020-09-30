Benita Schirtzinger

BENITA ANN SCHIRTZINGER, 84, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, Brothers Delbert, Elton and Gale. Sisters Eloise Smith, Barbara Johnson. Lifelong resident of Hurricane and a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church. She is survived by her children Darren Bird, Sandy (Ernie) Pulliam, Cristine Harvey, Richard (Mary) Schirtzinger, Stephen (Diana) Schirtzinger, Gregory (Joanie) Schirtzinger and Regina Schirtzinger. 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Brother Dorsey Johnson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. On Friday, October 2, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev Ray Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.
