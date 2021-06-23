BETTY JO NEWSOME, 93, entered heaven June 21, 2021. Betty was born October 13, 1927 to the late Mary and John Lovely of Ward, WV.
She loved the Lord and lived out her faith in her family, her church family and her community. She was employed for several years by Putnam County Schools as a Kindergarten aide at Hurricane Elementary.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles L. Newsome and six siblings.
She is survived and will be missed by her daughters, Gancie (Ronnie) Kearns, Pamela (Ed) Bowman and Mary (Phil) Gregory; grandchildren, Stephanie (Derek) Spangler, Amy Alford, Jamie (Craig) Dunton, Anthony (Megan) Gregory, David Persinger, seven great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Shelia (Steve) Snodgrass and extended family
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Allen Funeral Home and burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Nancy Craddock, Bonne Manns, Evelyn Edwards and Christa Wade for their friendship and excellent in home care. To Kim Miller and her staff at Magnolia Assisted Living for their loving care and dedication to Mom and us.
A special thanks to Hospice and Chaplain Peter Thompson. We are forever grateful for everyone God so graciously placed in our path on this journey.