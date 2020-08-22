BETTY JO SCHEER, of Culloden, WV began her race in Zebulon, GA born to Milton and Leona McGlamry, and she finished her course full of days on August 19, 2020 and was gathered to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband Peter Sr, her daughter Patricia (Scott), son Peter Jr. (Miranda) 5 grandchildren, Keith, Jennifer, Jacob, Caleb, Liberty, and five great grandchildren, Todd, Luke, Huck, Mattie Jo, and Flint.
Services will be held Monday, August 24, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Claude Spurlock pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, where Betty was a member, will be officiating the service.
Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.