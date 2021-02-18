BETTY M. LITTON of Hurricane passed from this life to her eternal reward on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born to early Putnam County residents, Ralph and Della Smith Miller, on January 11, 1928, as the youngest of 5 children. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, James H. Miller and Morris "Mose" Miller and sisters, Victoria "Mae" Smith and Margaret Davis. Her husband, Billy B. Litton, also predeceased her. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and host of friends.
A Hurricane High School graduate, she was employed 36 years as a secretary in the Safety Department of Union Carbide. A member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, she had served as a teacher in the Children's Department, in later years as member of the Harmony Sunday School class and as Love Gift Chairperson for Christ in the Center circle.
Known far and wide as "The Card Lady", she faithfully acknowledged all birthday, anniversary, holiday, and other special events. A real concern was for those who she was pleased to offer get-well wishes, encouragement and heart felt sympathy. Her cards were especially chosen to say, "I care" and "You are important to me." Missionaries in foreign countries, friends, and friends of friends locally and nation-wide and always those who might need a bright spot in their day served as her outreach for Christ. Extremely detailed records indicated that she never sent the same card to the same person twice. Her efforts were much appreciated and she will be sorely missed, especially when the mail arrives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Jerry Losh on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Hurricane Town Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.allenfuneralhomewv.com