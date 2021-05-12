BEVERLY GAIL JOHNSON FAULKNER, 74, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully May 9, 2021 at CAMC General. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and best friend. She was preceded in death by her by her parents Sallie Johnson and Charley Johnson, Sisters Janice McCallister, Martha Mae Davis, Mary Alford and Ethel Guthrie.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Ernest L Faulkner, Daughter Tina Faulkner, Sons David Faulkner and Billy Faulkner. Grandchildren Dylan Martin, Shambra Faulkner, Dakota Faulkner and Olivia Faulkner. Sister Justine Thomas, Brother Danny (Lois) Johnson and Terry (Judy) Johnson. Several Nieces and Nephews and her 4-legged baby girl Ginger.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Timmy Shull Officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home. The family has a sincere appreciation for the wonderful ER Staff and Physicians at CAMC General for the care they have given.