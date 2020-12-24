BUFORD D. PLUMLEY, 79, of Hurricane passed away December 21, 2020 of a long illness at the home of his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Veda Egnor Plumley, sisters, Garnet Dickerson, Fay Adkins, Mary Hager, Bonna and Wanda Plumley, brothers Ralph, Mike, Wendel, Kendal and Billy Plumley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Pate Plumley; Son, Bruce (Verna) Plumley; Daughter, Charlotte (Rex) Caldwell; Grandsons, Justin, Corey (Kira) all of Hurricane and Aaron (Taylor) of Black Betsy; Great granddaughters, Rylee and Alizabeth, sister Connie (Bill) Ellis of Crown City and Special nephew George (Mendy) Barrett of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Adkins officiating, Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing.