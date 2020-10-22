CARLITA ANN YOUNG, 58, of Hurricane passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. She was retired from Fruth Pharmacy and was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Young son Joshua Aron Young and parents Lowell and Virginia Jarvis.
She is survived by brother Jay Jarvis of GA, Sister in law Katrina Young, Nephew Nathan (Ashley) Young, Nice Taylor Cunningham, great nieces and nephews, Kyndra, Jesse, Colter and Grayson Young
Funeral service will be 12 Friday, October 23, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Vititoe officiating, Burial will follow in Lower Hodges Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service.