Born December 11, 1933, passed on November 16, 2022 CHARLES HAYNES HOGSETT, better known as "CHARLIE", was born December 11, 1933, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Charles Henry Hogsett and Mary Louise (Haynes) Hogsett. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Flora Ann McClure, and his Baby Son Charles Timothy Hogsett.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sue (Shelton) Hogsett, the love of his life, and wife for 69 years; by his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Susan (Hogsett) Burke, married to Dale Burke; and his son Charles Haynes Hogsett II, married to Kathy (Shafer) Hogsett; and by 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald E. Shelton.
Charlie graduated from Huntington East High School in 1951, then spent two years attending Marshall University (where his grandfather played on the first Marshall football team). After two years, he left his studies to enlist in the army to serve the United States during the Korean War. He was married on May 28, 1953, to Patricia Sue Shelton, who also graduated from Huntington East High School (class of 1953).
He spent most of his career working for Union Carbide Institute, being awarded multiple recognitions for excellence in service, retiring in 1989. He was the Past Master of the Masonic Lodge 139 of Hurricane, West Virginia, and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane for over 60 years. His favorite question to ask friends, old and new, was "Do you know the Lord?" He cared about people's eternity.
More importantly, Charlie loved his Lord Jesus. He began his days reading his Bible and asking God to bless his much-loved family. He was a husband who faithfully loved his wife, Patty, for over 69 years, often declaring her to be "his whole world". He raised two great children, his daughter Becky (of Carlsbad, CA) and his son Chuck (of Mineral Wells, WV). He enjoyed the blessing of 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as his legacy. He was a great neighbor, loving friend, and life-long explorer of God's great outdoors as he hunted and fished the mountains and streams of West Virginia. He and his wife enjoyed travel, their friends, their church, and their family until he passed into the presence of His Lord Jesus as he slept on November 16th, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "First Baptist Church of Hurricane" in memory of Charles (Charlie) Hogsett.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 til 3 prior to the service.