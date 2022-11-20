Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Born December 11, 1933, passed on November 16, 2022 CHARLES HAYNES HOGSETT, better known as "CHARLIE", was born December 11, 1933, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Charles Henry Hogsett and Mary Louise (Haynes) Hogsett. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Flora Ann McClure, and his Baby Son Charles Timothy Hogsett.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sue (Shelton) Hogsett, the love of his life, and wife for 69 years; by his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Susan (Hogsett) Burke, married to Dale Burke; and his son Charles Haynes Hogsett II, married to Kathy (Shafer) Hogsett; and by 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald E. Shelton.

