CHARLIE (OUR PRECIOUS POPPY) MILLER of Hurricane, WV went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021 after a long illness at Hubbard Hospice in South Charleston, WV. Charlie was born on September 28, 1936 to Nonda and Harvey Miller of Lincoln County, WV. Charlie was a graduate of Duvall High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired in 2001 from Union Carbide and Bayer after 44 years in the instrument department and training department at the Institute Plant. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Jenny (Short)Miller, his 4 stepdaughters Lisa Smith (Cross Lanes, WV) Vicky Warzyniak (Indiana), Sabrina Linkenhoger (St. Albans, WV), Frankie Mynes(Winfield, WV), 8 grandchildren and his faithful dog Rufus.
Visitation will be at Allen Funeral Home on Wednesday January 13, 2021 from 11 -1 and funeral service immediately after. Pastor Jeff Davenport presiding, burial will be at Valley View Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Hospital.