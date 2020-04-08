Charles Rayburn Hager

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
CHARLES RAYBURN HAGER, 87, of Culloden, passed away at home Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was a retired Iron Worker and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cloene Hager; sister, Eleonor Jones; and stepson, Mark Ryan.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hager; daughter, Pam (Rick) Estes of Hurricane; son, Mark Hager of St. Louis; stepdaughter, Marilyn Preston of Tornado; six grandchildren; five great - grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Culloden Cemetery.

Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hager Family.

