CLYDE WAITMAN DRAKE, 92, 0f Hurricane, WV passed away on December 5, 2020 to finish this life and be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the rest of his past family and friends.
He was the son of the late Charles W. and Ella H. Drake.
Clyde was an Air Force Veteran and a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology. After that he worked for AT&T as a Communications Technician. Over the years he developed a God given gift of woodworking that he used for Gods glory and for enjoyment. He could turn a piece of driftwood into a fine piece of furniture.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Usher and help upgrade and operate the Audio/Visual Systems of the church. That was his ministry.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Jean (Faulkner) Drake, Sons; Mark of Kanawha City, Keith (Terry) of Hurricane, Gerald (Karen) of Myrtle Beach, SC Timothy (Cindy) of Hurricane and Paul (Nancy) of St. Louis MO, Sister Phyllis Wallace of Sanford, FL, and he was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid19 there will be a walk through Visitation and Viewing on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1 until 2 at Allen Funeral Home and a Private Graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to First Baptist Church of Hurricane Building Fund or Hospice.