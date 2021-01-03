CORA MAE THOMAS, 83, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 31, 2020 after a short illness. She was retired from Danny's Custodial service and was a lifelong resident of Hurricane.
She is survived by Brother Bernie (Jane) Thomas of Southern Pines NC. And many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Brooks officiating, and Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 prior to the service. Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.