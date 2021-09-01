Cynthia E. Burdette

Allen Funeral Home
CYNTHIA EILEEN BURDETTE, 60, died unexpectedly August 29, 2021, at her home in Charleston, South Carolina. She was born April 5th, 1961, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of Max and Frances Wells. Cindy graduated from Winfield High School, Class of 1979. She married her husband, David Goins, and they settled in Campbell's Creek until she finally fulfilled her dream of living by the beach in Charleston, South Carolina. Cindy and David were to celebrate their 28th anniversary in September. Cindy was a loving mother and family supporter, who was happiest when making Thanksgiving Dinner for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Keith. Surviving in addition to her husband, David Goins, are her brother, Fred; sister, Angie; daughter, Ashli; son, Travis and Laura; nephews, Josh and Dusty; niece, Alicia; step-sons, Greg and Jeff; step-daughter, Amy; and many grandchildren.
A service for remembrance will be held from 6 p.m., til 8 p.m., on Friday, September 3 at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main Street in Hurricane. Those who wish to remember Cindy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.