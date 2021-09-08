Allen Funeral Home
DAVID KENT RAMEY, 79, of Culloden is in heaven and singing with the angels. He passed Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital of Covid. He was married to Marilyn D. Carter Ramey for 41 years. David was born January 3, 1942 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Earl and Margaret Broyles Ramey. He graduated from Milton High School (1959), retired from CSX Transportation, and then enjoyed developing properties. He belonged to Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene where he sang in the choir and used his gift for solos. Singing gospel music was a big part of Dave's life. He sang with Grace Melody Boys, Shoreman, Calvarymen and Clear Vision. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Cierra and by sisters Lilly Mae, Barbara and Carolyn. David is survived by his loving wife Marilyn. He is also survived by his sons Ashley Ramey, Aaron Ramey, Adam Ramey and Zachary (Susan) Carter and daughter Kristi Johnson. Grandchildren: Makenna, Skye, Anthony, Timara, Casey, Kallan and Kensley. Great grandchildren: Destiny, Ethan, Hunter, Luna, Lillyan and Eli, and sister Norma. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 8, at 2 p.m. with a visitation Tuesday September 7, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV 25526. "I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live" (Psalm 104:33). Online condolences may be sent to www.allenfuneralhomewv.com.