DAVID THOMAS BRAMMER, 64, 0f Culloden went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 4, 2020 after a Short illness, He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed sharing his testimony with everyone. David was and US Air Force Veteran before becoming a teacher in the Logan area and later went on to work for Norfolk Sothern Railroad and retired as Yardmaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob Brammer and Helen Ferrell and daughters Chloe Madison Brammer and Shannon Brammer and an Infant Brammer.
He is survived by his wife Myra Dials Brammer; Brother Dan (Tina) Brammer and daughters Amanda and Robin and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11, Thursday at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Claude Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Elmer and Jean Dials Cemetery in Tomahawk, KY. Visitation will be hour prior to the service.