DELORES ANN BURNETT, 87 of St. Albans, passed away on May 23, 2021 at 2:23 a.m. after a short illness.
She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Delores is survived by 3 sisters, Betty Reveal of St. Albans, Phyllis Heath of St. Albans and Sue Coleman of Tornado WV. Son Stephen (Kimberly) Brannan of Albemarle NC. 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Jones of Albemarle NC, Daniel Brannan of Forest Park GA and Amy Raffaldt of Albemarle NC. 2 great grandchildren, Riley Hunter of Blairsville GA and Lundyn Jones of Forest Park GA and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday May 28, at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Bower officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday May 27, at Allen Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.