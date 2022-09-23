Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
DIANA LYNN HARKINS, 66, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a short battle with breast cancer.
She was employed with A - Z Supermarket for over 30 years, she attended Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, she grew up in Cross Lanes area and graduated from Nitro High School, and always had a sense of humor, had an infectious smile and never met a stranger.
She loved spending time with her granddaughters, playing games with her friends, making arts and crafts for her friends and loved ones and baking, especially her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arlie 'Ed" and Ella "Jean" Litton.
She is survived by husband of 47 1/2 years Charlie; son, Greg (Jen) Harkins of Tiffin Ohio; daughter, Angie Harkins of Hurricane; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Brianna; sister, Sandy (Doug) Smith of Hurricane; brother, Bob (Pat) Litton of Hurricane and many nieces' nephews and close friends.
A celebration of her life will be at 7 p.m., on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home. With Pastor Paul Whiteford officiating. Visitation will be from 5 til 7 p.m., prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Cancer center in Teays Valley for all their care and support.