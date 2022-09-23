Thank you for Reading.

DIANA LYNN HARKINS, 66, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a short battle with breast cancer.

She was employed with A - Z Supermarket for over 30 years, she attended Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, she grew up in Cross Lanes area and graduated from Nitro High School, and always had a sense of humor, had an infectious smile and never met a stranger.

