DONALD "EDDY" MARTIN JR. 61 of Hurricane passed away peacefully April 14, 2021 at C.A.M.C. Teays Valley hospital.
Eddy was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ where he attended regularly as long as he was able. He was a Graduate of Winfield High School and attended Vocational school where he studied electronics. Eddy had many interests which included Railroad memorabilia, Civil War, World War I and II, antiques, photography and many other interests.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Martin Sr., Grandparents Birt and Nettie Boggess and Roy and Alice Martin.
Eddy is survived by his loving mother, Violet "Peggy" Martin, several cousins, many friends and two very special friends Ann Gibson and Bernadine Harrison.
The family would like to thank C.A.M.C. ICU for the excellent care they provided to Eddy and the family and to his special caregivers Erica Upchurch and Lori Conley.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Minister D.J. Curry officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty WV.