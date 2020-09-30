DONALD RAY HATCHER, Sr. 82, of Hurricane,went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 after a short illness. He proudly served in the U. S. Coast Guard. He worked as a Post Master for the U. S. Postal service for 35 years and was a 20 year employee for Hatchers Auto Repair. He was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Culloden where he served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Daisy Mynes Hatcher, 3 brothers, Virgil, Russell and John Hatcher and sister Agnes Sturgeon and granddaughter Sarah Hatcher.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Anna Lee Hatcher; 4 sons, Donald, Jr. (Sigrid) Hatcher, Robert (Tina) Hatcher, Bill (Becky) Hatcher and Johnathan Hatcher; 6 grandchildren, Daniel (Jessie) Hatcher, Brian (Miranda) Hatcher, Emily (Mike) Altice, Wendy Hatcher, Hannah (Zach) Brant and Shelby Hatcher and 9 Great Grandchildren
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 1, at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Claude Spurlock officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hatcher Cemetery in Hurricane.