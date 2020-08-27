DONNA MARIE (JACKSON) STEWART, 78, of Hurricane departed this life on Tuesday, August 25. 2020 after an extended illness. She is survived by her loving daughters, Sherrie and Carrie of Hurricane and brother Michael R. (Antonette) Jackson of Centreville, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Stewart and parents Jessie and Peggy Jackson.
Donna was a Homemaker, loved ceramics, quilting and making Dolls.
Funeral Service will be 11 Friday, August 28, at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Thursday at Allen Funeral Home.