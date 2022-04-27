Allen Funeral Home
DOROTHEA "DOTTIE" ANDERSON 96, of Hurricane entered into glory April 26, 2022, at home with her family. She was born August 24, 1925 and was the last surviving of eight children of Lawrence and Florence Bailey of Coolville, OH. She was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter Erica Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 76 years Bob Anderson, son Ron (Luz) Anderson, daughter Terry (Keith) Drake, granddaughter Heather (Ben) Moore, grandson Matthew (Christie) Anderson, all of Hurricane and grandson Joshua (Carri) Drake of Blacksburg, VA. She has 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
The family would like to thank Angie and Hospice Care of Charleston for graciously coming into our parent's home and lovingly help with her care. Also, a very special thank you to her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, both ICU nurses, for their expert and loving care. We don't know what we would have done without you and Mom felt safer with you there.
We love you mom and mama so much and will miss you tremendously but are so blessed to know you are with your Savior and without pain forever.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30th at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Charleston.