DOROTHY JEAN (WOOTEN) SOWARDS, 76 of Hurricane WV. The Lord decided it was time for her to go home, so he sent his angels to get her on Friday August 5, 2022. Dorothy was born September 28, 1945 to the late Herbert & Oma (Null) Wooten. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Harold (Buddy) Wooten, Herman Wooten, Jack Wooten and David Wooten. And 2 sisters Carol (Wooten) Davis and Brenda Wooten Davis.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Lewis (Rod) Sowards of Hurricane. 2 Sons Rex (Charlotte) Caldwell and Rodney (Samantha) Sowards, both of Hurricane. 2 Daughters Pamela Caldwell Dunlap of Hurricane and Regina (Dan) Wright of Greenup Ky, 6 Grandkids Justin & Aaron Caldwell, both of Hurricane, Dana & Noah Wright of Greenup Ky. and Wyatt & Wesley Sowards of Hurrican,. 2 Great grandkids Rylee & Grayon both of Hurricane, 2 Stepdaughters Susan Boyles and Dorenda Chandler, 4 Step grandkids Caitlyn, Camlyn, Brian, and Jack, 1 Step great grandchild, 2 Sisters Sharon (Raymond) Lucas of Ona and Donna (Cap) Holley of Salt Rock, 1 Brother Bobby Joe Wooten of Hurricane.

