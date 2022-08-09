Allen Funeral Home
DOROTHY JEAN (WOOTEN) SOWARDS, 76 of Hurricane WV. The Lord decided it was time for her to go home, so he sent his angels to get her on Friday August 5, 2022. Dorothy was born September 28, 1945 to the late Herbert & Oma (Null) Wooten. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Harold (Buddy) Wooten, Herman Wooten, Jack Wooten and David Wooten. And 2 sisters Carol (Wooten) Davis and Brenda Wooten Davis.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Lewis (Rod) Sowards of Hurricane. 2 Sons Rex (Charlotte) Caldwell and Rodney (Samantha) Sowards, both of Hurricane. 2 Daughters Pamela Caldwell Dunlap of Hurricane and Regina (Dan) Wright of Greenup Ky, 6 Grandkids Justin & Aaron Caldwell, both of Hurricane, Dana & Noah Wright of Greenup Ky. and Wyatt & Wesley Sowards of Hurrican,. 2 Great grandkids Rylee & Grayon both of Hurricane, 2 Stepdaughters Susan Boyles and Dorenda Chandler, 4 Step grandkids Caitlyn, Camlyn, Brian, and Jack, 1 Step great grandchild, 2 Sisters Sharon (Raymond) Lucas of Ona and Donna (Cap) Holley of Salt Rock, 1 Brother Bobby Joe Wooten of Hurricane.
Dorothy loved her family. She enjoyed having them around, the more that was around the better for her. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, and hunting. She was Mamaw to so many of her nieces & nephews and if you stayed at Mamaw's house and you wanted ice cream for breakfast, you got it. She loved everybody and you knew it. She had a temper to match.
There are not enough words to use to describe mom. She was one in a million. She was and always will be our everything.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday August 10, at Allen Funeral Home with Roger Ross officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery.