DWAYNE LEE HAYNES, 60, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hilda Haynes, and brother, John Haynes.
He retired from R&L Carriers and enjoyed helping his family, friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed working on lawn equipment, small engines and four-wheelers.
He is survived by his brothers, Danny (Diana) Haynes of Hurricane, Keith Haynes of Pennsylvania, Rodney (Linda) Haynes of St. Albans, Stephen Haynes of Hurricane, and sister, Karen Boggess of Cross Lanes. He loved all his five nieces, nine nephews, 12 great nieces and seven great nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park, with Associate Pastor Cameron Temple officiating.
Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Haynes family.