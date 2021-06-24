EVELYN MAE "SID" EASTER, 88, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 after an extended illness, She was preceded in death by her husband Ned Easter and parents Monroe and Margie McClung and sisters Jean Groves and Bonnie Ellison
She is survived by her daughter Kristi (Richard) Tucker of Hurricane, sons, Ned (Jane Amory) Easter II of Scott Depot, Greg Easter of Hurricane, 3 Grandchildren, Travis Easter, Caleb Easter and Cammeron Easter and great grandchild Cora Easter another one on the way. Sister Georgia Smalley of Lewisburg WV several nieces and nephews
Memorial service will be 12 p.m., Monday June 28, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service.