FRANCES HANDLEY BLAKE ADAMS, 99, of Atlantic Beach, FL, formerly of Culloden and Hurricane, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 111 days prior to her 100th birthday. She died after a short illness at Baptist Medical Center-Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV at 2 p.m. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Culloden Cemetery in Culloden, WV. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane will be assisting the family. Reverend Ronald Stoner will be officiating.

