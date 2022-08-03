Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
FRANCES WONDALEE BOGGESS WICKLINE 90, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 31, 2022; at her home in Hurricane, under the care of Hospice.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who centered her whole life around her family. Having worked for the Division of Highways as a secretary under Arch Moore. Later working and retiring from K-Mart where she then took her role baby sitting her grandson for 13 years and working in the Garden and Flower beds on the Wickline Farm.

