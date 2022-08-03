Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
FRANCES WONDALEE BOGGESS WICKLINE 90, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 31, 2022; at her home in Hurricane, under the care of Hospice.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who centered her whole life around her family. Having worked for the Division of Highways as a secretary under Arch Moore. Later working and retiring from K-Mart where she then took her role baby sitting her grandson for 13 years and working in the Garden and Flower beds on the Wickline Farm.
Preceding her in death was her husband Edmond L. Wickline, her two sisters and three brothers, and her parents Warren and Martha Boggess.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Waller and her husband, Jerry Waller; her favorite grandson. Jeremy Waller and his wife, Georgia Waller; and two great grandbabies; Bohannon and Raelynn Waller who she loved very dearly. Also survived by her sister in-law and best friend, Nancy Bair, brother in-law, Hubert and Maryanne Wickline; nephew, Ricky Fields.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during these difficult times. The family would also like thank Hospice service and their nurses for the care they given her here at home; and Thomas Memorial Hospital for all of the efforts and care beforehand.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August, 4 at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main St., Hurricane, West Virginia. Service will be led by Doug Minton and Scott Pauley.