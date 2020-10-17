GARY SMITH Sr. 78, of Winfield, Born July 11, 1942 and passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a sudden illness. He served our nation in the U S Army from 1965 - 1967 and has been an Employee of Burdette Camping Center with 40 plus years of service. He was a Member of Winfield Baptist Church
He was preceded in death by his parents Odell and Belva Smith, brothers Richard and Joseph and brother-in-law Kenny Thevenin.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann; son, Gary (Wendy) Smith; daughter Deborah (Mike) Samples; Four grandchildren, Jacob, Kelsey, Courtney and Kaleigh. Brothers Rondle (Janice) Smith of Hurricane, Wayne (Linda) Smith of Caledonia, OH, Sisters Wanda Thevenin of Hurricane, Brenda (Wayne) Massie of Fraziers Bottom and Patty (Mike) Escue of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, at Allen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Lower Hodges Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Gordon Officiating. Visitation will be from 1 til 3 Prior to the service.