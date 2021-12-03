Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
GEORGE WILLIAM MONROE BLACKSHIRE, 79, of Hurricane, West Virginia, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
George was preceded in death by his parents, William Dexter Blackshire and Jesse Kittle Blackshire; brother Rex Lee Blackshire of Sunrise, Florida; stepmother Donna Lee Abrams Blackshire of Apollo, Florida and daughter-in-law Cathy Easthom Blackshire of Huntington, WV.
George is survived by his wife, Janice Ruth (Holley) and six children: Deborah Lynne Bailey (Toby Saadeh) of Princeton, WV; Vicky Marie (Edward Rexroad) of Hurricane, WV; Janette Kathyren "Kathy" Gillispie of Milton, WV; Todd Stuart (Angela) of Hurricane, WV; Timothy Monroe (Pamela) of Culloden, WV; Eric Scott (Laura Conrad) of Walton, WV. George is also survived by 46 grand and great grand children; a brother, Carol Dana of Wallula, Washington; stepsister Julie Anne Abrams (Roger) Justice of Valrico, Florida; brothers-in-law, Joseph, Hersel (deceased), Marvin and David; sisters-in-law, Judy Houck and Maria Blackshire; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
George was a Free Will Baptist minister who ministered and evangelized many churches in his local area and brought the Good News of Jesus Christ to all who would receive it. He was a member of Springdale Free Will Baptist Church.
There will be a private family service at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV, followed by graveside service at the family cemetery on Hurricane Creek. The Reverends Maitland Bailey and Larry Cooper will officiate with music provided by Stan, Melissa and Cody Holley.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Joey Snider; Stephen Gillispie; Richard, Jeremy, Rodney, William, Jacob, and Michael Blackshire; and Bryce Bailey.