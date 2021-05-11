GILLIS BRYANT, 87, of Hurricane left this world for his heavenly home on May 8, 2021.
He served his country with 10 years in the Army as well as 3 Honorable Discharges.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Jacqueline Bryant of Hurricane and 5 daughters: Shelia Rene Trimble, Deborah (Archie) Thompson, Kay (David) Stutler, Laura Cox and Tracey Assi Snyder (Jayson). Sister Karen Nicholas (Van) of St. Albans.
Gillis made his mark on this world with 11 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grand Children and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Gillis loved to fish with Gordon Sheets and camp with his family. He had a close cousin Gordon Johnson and closest friends Denver Grant and Rick Nye. Gillis had a loving caregiver Cindy Royer and a favorite companion, his dog Jasper.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main Street Hurricane. Burial with Military honors will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation with Family and friends will be Tuesday, May 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.