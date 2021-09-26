Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
GLEN EARNEST CRADDOCK of Hurricane, WV went home to be with Jesus at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021. Dad was the son of the late Forest and Ivy Craddock.
He was born March 20, 1928 at the family's farm on Ten Mile in Lincoln County. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. When he was discharged from the Navy, he returned to Lincoln County and married the love of his life, Edith Manns Craddock, who passed away January 5, 1999. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Clarence and Earl Lee and his sister, Virginia.
Those left to cherish his memory are his only child Carolyn and her fianc Greg Crabtree, one granddaughter whom he loved beyond words, Randi Renee and her husband John McKitrick. Dad was blessed by one great granddaughter, Katie Scarett McKitrick. It was his love for Katie that seemed to make him strong and gave him hope to overcome all of his illnesses. He loved his girls to the moon and back and the same love was given to him by his babies.
Services for dad was held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Burrell officiating, Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest next to his Wife in Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Craddock's family request that everyone wear a mask for personal protection.
The Family wants to thank each of his caregivers who were so good to him for the past four years, especially the two most recent Avery Burrell and Stephanie Sanders. Also want to thank the Hospice House from Charleston and his nursed Megan and his CNA Amber. We can't give enough thanks to Putnam County EMS and Hurricane Fire and Rescue who never failed to come and give aid to dad and us. God bless all of these people who helped my dad and never refused to come to the house to check him out or lift him when he would fall.