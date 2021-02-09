Heather Morris

HEATHER RENEE RINE MORRIS, 46, of Hurricane passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from complications after an accident. She was born in Morgantown on October 16, 1975 to Charles and Jean Rine, A Loving Mom and Kind Person she was employed at H&R Block in Hamlin. She was preceded in death by sister Sandra Rine.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her Significant other Robert (Duffy) Mynes; daughter Ali Rine and son Zach Morris; Brothers Charles Adam Rine and Michael Paul Rine; Nieces Emily, June and Grace Rine; Nephews Brandon and Chris Rine
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 on Friday, February 12, at Allen Funeral Home with Graveside to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.