IRENE CRADDOCK THOMASSON of Hurricane died peacefully on April 22, 2023. She was baptized into Christ at 12 years old and remained a faithful Christian throughout her life as an active member of Main St, Church of Christ. Leaving many friends there, she plans to meet them later in Heaven when Jesus comes again.
Irene was born in Huntington to the late Dell and Alma Craddock. The family moved to Putnam County when she was young.
Preceding her in death were her three younger siblings, Sam, Donna Jean, and Dan, Nephew Greg, and Daughter-in-law Teresa.
Left to cherish many years of memories is her husband Denzil, devoted Son and Daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Vonda, Grandchildren Kyle (Christie), Jessica, Madison, and Great Grandchild Warren.
Irene was a graduate of Hurricane High and remained close to her many class members. She was also a Marshall University graduate that prepared her for 15 years of positive experiences teaching 6th grade followed by 15 years in administration. Following retirement from Putnam County Schools, She successfully worked for Old Colony R.E. in Teays Valley.
A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Elder Whitney Stricklin officiating. A private burial will be held in Valley View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice House and Magnolia Assisted Living for all their wonderful care.