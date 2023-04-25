Thank you for Reading.

Irene Craddock Thomasson
Services

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
IRENE CRADDOCK THOMASSON of Hurricane died peacefully on April 22, 2023. She was baptized into Christ at 12 years old and remained a faithful Christian throughout her life as an active member of Main St, Church of Christ. Leaving many friends there, she plans to meet them later in Heaven when Jesus comes again.

Irene was born in Huntington to the late Dell and Alma Craddock. The family moved to Putnam County when she was young.

